Want Coffee? Conveniently, that's the name of this new coffee shop and restaurant

Lori Want always dreamed of operating her own coffee business.

But, she said with a laugh, in her dream, she had a tiny coffee kiosk. Not a massive coffee shop.

Lori and her husband, Jim, however, now are the owners of a massive coffee shop. The couple, who are from Kingman County, in February took over Twisted Java Coffee Bar at 2615 W. 13th Street.

They've already changed what the shop offers, adding an expanded lunch menu and a small bakery that produces bierocks and homemade cinnamon rolls.

And this week, they announced, they're changing the shop's name to Want Coffee. (There's no question mark, but if there were, the couple hopes you'd answer in the affirmative.)

The couple, who also own Frog Pond Farm in Spivey, were friends with Twisted Java's founder, Steve Jones. Jim, who works for the railroad, was a regular visitor to the coffee shop, and when Jones was ready to sell, he persuaded his friends they were ready to buy.

The Wants put up their new sign earlier this week, and they're in the process of having their new menus printed. Lori makes homemade bierocks Thursdays through Saturdays and she also makes big pans of homemade cinnamon rolls.

Their lunch menu also includes sandwiches with fresh-sliced meats and cheeses. Jim has a commercial smoker out back, where he makes pork for the restaurant's smoked pulled pork sandwiches. They're also serving breakfast burritos.

Want Coffee also has a big coffee menu full of traditional and sweet drinks, and it also has drinks that are kid friendly.

The couple, who have a big peach orchard on their farm, also plan to bring their farm-fresh peaches to the store to sell when they're ready, likely in late July.

The shop's hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It's closed on Sundays. For more information, call 316-425-1803.