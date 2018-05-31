Friday is National Doughnut Day: Here's where to get breakfast for free

Friday is National Doughnut Day, which means two things.

1. Your neighborhood doughnut shop will be packed in the morning.

2. If you gas up your car and devote some time, you could probably drive around town and collect a free dozen.

Here are some of the Wichita restaurants that are offering free doughnuts to customers on Friday.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 333 S. West St. and 11310 E. 21st St.: Customers can get a free classic doughnut of choice with any beverage purchase.





Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central: Each customer will get one free doughnut – any doughnut.





LaMar's Donuts, 3130 N. Rock Road, 3301 E. Harry and 10051 W. 21st St.: Each customer can get one free doughnut. Offer does not include specialty doughnuts.





Miri's Minis, 3543 E. Douglas: Paying customers can get one free classic six-pack of doughnuts.





Papa John’s: This pizza chain is launching a new dessert on National Doughnut Day: warm doughnut holes. On Friday, customers who buy a pizza online will get a free order of the new treat. They're sugar-coated and filled with caramel creme.

Paradise Donuts, 10607 W. Maple and 3107 W. Central: Customers who visit the store each get one free glazed doughnut.





Walmart: If you're out shopping at Walmart, you can get a free glazed doughnut while you're there.

Did I miss one? Let me know at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.