A onetime favorite Wichita bar and grill makes its big comeback on Thursday

The red couches are installed. The bar is stocked. The sign is lighted. And on Thursday, The Chalet — a once-popular east-side hangout — will come back to life.

The bar at 3030 N. Penstemon (just east of the North Rock Road Walmart) is being reopened by the same group that last year took over running Heroes Sports Bar & Grill, 117 N. Mosley in Old Town. Its grand opening is scheduled for Thursday.





Partners Hussein Alkasasy, Raed Mansour and Ehab Mansour have remodled the bar, which had its heyday in the early 2000s. The new Chalet will sell top-shelf whiskey, wine and pub drinks.

The owners also sent me a copy of the menu, which includes appetizers like spicy pickle fries and jalapeno corn fritters, a few salads, several pizzas and burgers and entrees like chicken fried steak and a fried seafood platter. It'll also serve a sweet pepper bacon cheesecake for dessert.

Alkasasy said they'll also have live bands at the bar. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

For more information, call 316-260-2435.