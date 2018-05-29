One of the first breweries on the Wichita scene is turning 3, partying all week

It's hard to believe that it's been three years since that cute little gnome popped his head up on Douglas.

But the proof is in the party. Starting today and running through the weekend, Hopping Gnome Brewing Company at 1710 E. Douglas is celebrating three years in business with a string of events, including a beer and popcorn pairing on Wednesday, an ice cream party on Friday and a musical throwdown on Saturday.

The brewery, owned by Torrey and Stacy Lattin, has been a popular draw in the Douglas Design District since it first opened on May 29, 2015. It was one of the first in Wichita’s new crop of craft breweries to open and got its start even few months before its popular nearby neighbor, Central Standard Brewing.

Since then, the Lattins have added fermenter tanks, redone the interior, added hours and even opened a tiny patio on the front of the brewery.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Here's a look at the lineup of birthday events for anyone who wants to join the celebration.

Tuesday, May 29: A Beer and Tacos event will start at 6 p.m., featuring food by Chef Roberto and a beer tapping.

Wednesday, May 30: A Beer and Popcorn Pairing event will start at 6 p.m. and will let customers taste a special beer and popcorn flight with popcorn from Kernel's Popcorn Express.

Thursday, May 31: At 6 p.m., the brewery will tap a new beer, and Noble House food truck will serve sushi.

Friday, June 1: Little Lion Ice Cream will be at the brewery from 6 to 9 p.m. serving its famous breakfast burritos and some special beer ice cream flavors. Customers even can make their own beer floats.

Saturday, June 2: At noon, food truck Let'm Eat Brats will start serving, and the brewery will tap a special birthday firkin. At 8 p.m., there will be live music from the Molly Neeley Trio. Admission is free.

Sunday, June 3: The brewery is throwing a potluck brunch at noon and asking customers to bring dishes to share. They'll serve a birthday cake from Monica's Bundt Cake made with their beer and will also sell "beermosas."