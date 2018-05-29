A Rock Road restaurant has closed after three decades in business

Back in 2015, Wichita had four Cinnamon's Delirestaurants.

But now, it's down to just one.

The Cinnamon's Deli at 1885 S. Rock Road, which had operated since at least the early 1990s, quietly closed earlier this month. That leaves just the restaurant at 209 S. West St.

Larry Wilson opened Wichita's first Cinnamon's Deli at 21st and Woodlawn in 1986, and at one time, there were four. The restaurant became famous for its big sandwiches and soups served in a bread bowl.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In January 2017, he closed the Cinnamon's Deli at 21st and Webb, which had operated since 2006, and Livingston's Diner took the space over. He also closed the Cinnamon's at 21st and Maize Road in late 2015. That restaurant had been open for five years, and PepperJax Grill now operates in the space.

Wilson had initially said he hoped to open the 21st and Webb store elsewhere. I'm waiting on a call back from him about his plans.