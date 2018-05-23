Wichita kindergarten teacher is opening a sweet business in Delano

The former Sugar Sisters Bakery spot in Delano is about to get a sweet new tenant.

Kindergarten teacher Ashley Hicks is opening a storefront location of her Sweetz N Treatz Bakery in the spot, which is at 917 W. Douglas. Her grand opening will be on Saturday.

It will be a place where people can make big bakery orders or sit down at one of the shop's 10 seats to enjoy cookies, cupcakes and muffins. Eventually, Hicks hopes to open early and serve coffee, too. She also plans to add some outdoor seating.





Hicks, who teaches kindergarten at Enterprise Elementary School, said she started baking to raise money for her church.





"It was never really a business," she said. "I just did it to help. Then people in the community started asking me to bake for them."

She plans to continue teaching, she said, so she'll rely on her family, especially her "partner in crime," sister Hillary Hicks, to help run the bakery.





Sweetz N Treatz will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, call 316-285-0394.