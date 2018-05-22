West Kellogg in Wichita has a new restaurant as of Monday

There's a new restaurant on West Kellogg, and the owners have given the building an attractive overhaul.
On Monday, Jose Ayala opened his new La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in the spot at 5905 W. Kellogg formerly occupied by Monterrey Mexican Grill, which closed in December after 13 years in business.
This is an expansion for the Ayala family, which has run its original La Hacienda at 1138 N. Nelson Drive in Derby for the past four years.
La Hacienda serves burritos, tacos, enchiladas and chile rellenos as well as less standard dishes like Hawaiian pork tacos, chilaquiles, ceviche and molcajete. Derby-ites give the restaurant good reviews on Facebook, and several rave about its guacamole that’s prepared table-side.
The restaurant also serves many flavors of margaritas plus daiquiris, pina coladas, wine and beer. There’s also a special lunch menu. You can see the menu here.
The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.
