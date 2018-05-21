Family, customers mourning sudden death of longtime Wichita restaurant owner

The family and customers of a longtime Wichita restaurant owner are mourning his death at age 54.

Andy Liao, who opened Beijing Bistro at 11309 E. Kellogg in 2005, began having chest pain and trouble breathing after he and his wife got home from working at the restaurant on Mother's Day, said his daughter, Lu-May Liao. Later that night, his family took him to the hospital, where he collapsed and died in the waiting room. Doctors are still trying to determine the cause of death, Lu-May said.

Liao's family, which includes his wife, Melody, three children and two brothers who each run their own Beijing Bistro restaurants in the area, are still trying to accept that he's gone, Lu-May said.

"It was very sudden and unexpected," she said. "He didn't have any major health problems, so we did not see this coming at all."

Lu-May said that her parents immigrated to the United States from Taipei, Taiwan, in the early 1990s. His father started the first Beijing Bistro in Augusta in the early 1990s, and his sons expanded with their own restaurants. One of Liao's brothers still runs the Augusta restaurant, and another runs the Beijing Bistro in El Dorado.

Liao's restaurant opened in a brand-new strip center in 2005 and has many upscale touches. He was proud of it, and he worked hard, said Lu-May, 25, who is in the accelerated nursing program at MidAmerica Nazarene University.