Need dinner plans? Tonight will be a nice night for this downtown food truck rally

The other big monthly food truck rally that happens at the Wichita WaterWalk is scheduled for tonight (Friday, May 18) from 5 to 8 p.m., and it'll be a nice night for it — not too hot, not too windy and the flies haven't even hatched yet.

The event, called A Night at the Fountains, happens on the third Friday of the month during warm-weather seasons at the Wichita Waterwalk, 515 S. Main. Tonight's event — the first of the season — will feature a lineup of Wichita food truck favorites, including new-to-the-scene Bibimbap N Go.

Also on the list of vendors are Big Chill, B.S. Sandwich Press, Espresso Self, Funky Monkey Munchies, Hot 2 Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs, The Kamayan Truck, Lolos Crepes, Lumpia Lady, Lynn's Curbside Cookout, Noble House Hawaiian Plate Lunch and Urban Skillet.

Xclusive Events will be serving adult beverages, and DJ Carbon will provide music. There will also be activities for the kids.

