The salad bars won't survive these two Wichita Dillons stores' big summer remodels

Shoppers who like to fill up on the self-serve salad bar at the 21st and Amidon Dillons store were greeted by a jolting sign this week.

The salad bar would be closing for good on May 29, the sign read. The store apologized for the inconvenience. "Thank you for your understanding."

But some alarmed people on social media said they did not understand. Why was the salad bar closing? Was it just at that Dillons? Could other Dillons salad bars be next?

Sheila Lowrie, a spokeswoman for Dillons, said that just two stores will be losing their salad bars: 21st and Amidon, and Central and West.

But it's for a good reason, she said. Both stores will undergo major, multimillion dollar renovations over the summer. The project at 21st and Amidon is starting now and should be done by the middle of the summer, and the one at Central and West will start in early June and run through late summer or early fall.

The stores will remain open during the remodels, Lowrie said. Most of the work will happen at night.

Some of the biggest changes will happen in the two stores' deli departments, Lowrie said, where the chain will add several grab-and-go items. But when the work is complete, the salad bars won't return.

Data has shown the company that the salad bars at those two stores aren't that popular, Lowrie said, and that results in too much food waste.

Though Dillons participates in a "food diversion program" that lets uneaten food from the salad bar be turned into food for animals, the salad bar is still not worth continuing in places where it's under performing, she said.

"We will have to remove salad bars in both of those locations during these renovations," Lowrie said. "It's due to a lack of sales. For us it makes it difficult to justify all that wasted food when sales of the salad bar continue to dwindle."





