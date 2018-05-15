Long-vacant Bucks Bar & Grill space on West Street just got a new restaurant tenant

The electronic sign went up months ago.

Then, the building got a bright paint job.

Now, there's a new restaurant in the space at 1014 N. West Street that Bucks Bar & Grill vacated almost two years ago.

Copas Loka's Sports & Cantina is a new Mexican restaurant and sports bar that opened in the space earlier this month. It's owned by Luis Montiel, who used to run a Mexican restaurant in Udall called Tacos y Salsas Chihua's.

Montiel said he wanted to bring something "different" to Wichita, and his menu will focus on Mexican favorites plus a few specialties that are native to the Mexican state of Chihuahua — dishes like burritos montado, made with a flour tortilla and melted Chihuahua cheese. He'll also serve tacos al pastor.

"Normally, you go to every restaurant around the area and all the food is mild," Montiel said. "At our restaurant, you're going to find a little kick. It's something special."

The new restaurant will show sports, but it'll be more than just football, Montiel said. They'll also air boxing, soccer, golf, basketball and more. The full bar will sell margaritas, pina coladas and several types of micheladas.

Montiel said he totally remodeled the building and is even adding a covered patio at the entrance. It's still under construction but should be done soon.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Over the past several years, the space has had several other tenants, including Cleats Sports Bar & Grill and Shenanigans.

Reach Copas Loka's at 316-613-2779.