Wichita entrepreneurs are bringing a classic Wichita bar and grill back to life

At one time, The Chalet was a pretty happening east-side hangout. It was full of television sets and customers who loved sports watching those television sets. Back in 2009, Wichita Eagle readers said it was one of the best places in town for karaoke.

But The Chalet closed suddenly in 2013, its owner saying that the city had shut him down over zoning issues. No one has had much fun in the cute little Swiss chalet-style building since.

But soon, The Chalet will live again.

The bar at 3030 N. Penstemon (just east of the North Rock Road Walmart) is being reopened by the same group that last year took over running Heroes Sports Bar & Grill, 117 N. Mosley in Old Town.

Partners Hussein Alkasasy, Raed Mansour and Ehab Mansour have been remodeling the space and say they hope to have it open within a month.

"Everything inside is new," Alkasasy said. "We changed everything."

They plan to sell top-shelf whiskey, wines and pub drinks as well as a menu of bar food fare, including burgers. Alkasasy said they'll have live bands at the bar and hope to capture some of their Heroes customers who live on the east side. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The new owners are hoping to recapture some of that old Chalet magic, Alkasasy said.

"I heard it used to be the spot," he said. "It's a great location and has a huge parking lot."

Stay tuned for news about The Chalet's opening date.