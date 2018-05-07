Here's the 2018 list of Mother's Day brunches being offered in Wichita

Mother's Day is just a few days away, and you can be certain that everyone and their mother will be out trying to brunch it up on Sunday.

This year's list of Wichita eateries offering to feed mothers and their fan clubs on Mother's Day has several new entries as some new restaurants have entered the market and some established ones have added brunch.





If you want to make sure you and your mom get the best table and the best cuts of prime rib, you'll want to use this list to make reservations as soon as possible.

Buffets

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St., 316-361-6667: Buffet served 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $29 for adults, $19 for children 12 and under. Reservations recommended.

Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West, 316-941-4500: Brunch buffet served 9 a.m.-3 p.m. is $22.95 for adults, $10.95 for children ages 4-13; free for children 3 and under. Reservations recommended.

Caesar’s Table, 125 N. Market, 316-946-5879: Mother’s Day dinner buffet served 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $18.95 for adults, $9.95 for children.

Candle Club LaVela Venue, 6147 E. 13th St. North, 316-684-7281: The Candle Club's event venue is putting on a brunch this year in its LaVela venue that's open to nonmembers. It'll be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $25.99 for adults, $10.99 for children 11 and under. Reservations are recommended.

Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 S. Airport Road, 316-945-1966: Buffet served 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $31.95 for adults, $19 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Cortez, 344 W. 29th St. North, 316-832-0640: Buffet served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $14.99 for adults and $7.99 for children.

Country Kitchen, inside Best Western Wichita North, 915 E. 53rd St., 316-832-9704: Brunch is $16.99 for adults, $14.99 seniors, $7.99 ages 6-10, free for 5 and under. Served 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg, 316-265-7011: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Buffet is $25 adults, $14.99 ages 6-12, free for 5 and under. Reservations recommended.

Fetch, 7718 E. 37th St. North, 316-927-2227: Buffet served 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $17 adults, $7 children and furry children, free for ages 4 and under. Reservations accepted.

Green Mill, 549 S. Rock Road, 316-687-6455: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Buffet is $19.99, $17.99 for seniors, $6.99 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne, Andover, 316-733-7800: Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $29.95, $12.95 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations recommended.





Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6321: Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet in the Riverview Ballroom is $29.95, ages 2-12 pay the same amount as their age, free for ages 1 and under. Reservations recommended.

Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane. Buffet served in the Kitchen Buffet is $19.95 and includes a mimosa. Ages 21 and older only. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No reservations required.

Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $29.95 for adults, $11.95 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger. Price includes coffee, tea or soda. Reservations recommended.

Mediterranean Grill, 335 S. Towne East Mall Drive, 316-651-5599: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $17.95, $7.99 for ages 4-10, free for 3 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $30, $12.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $33, $14 for ages 5-12, free for 4 and under. Reservations recommended.

Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, 316-685-8701: Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $29.95, $12.95 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Sweet Basil, 2424 N. Woodlawn, 316-651-0123: Served 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Brunch is $21.95 adults, half-price for ages 2-10. Also open 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner from the menu. Reservations recommended.

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, 316-267-7687: Breakfast and lunch buffet served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is $25, $12 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. One mimosa included. Reservations required.

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $28.95, $12.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Brunch buffet in the Olive Tree Banquet Hall is $25 adults, $23 seniors, $10 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Reservations accepted, walk-ins welcome.

Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Buffet served in Great Room is $26.95 for ages 13-61, $21.95 for ages 62 and older, $10.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations recommended.

YaYa’s Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21st St., 316-634-1000: Seating available at 10 a.m., 11:30, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Buffet is $29.95, $12.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Zaytun, 2020 N. Woodlawn, 316-613-2474: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Traditional Indian brunch is $18.95, $15.95 for seniors, $9.95 for ages 5-9, free for ages 4 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Whole Foods Market, 1423 N. Webb Road, 316-630-8484: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Brunch is $14.99 for all you can eat, $11.99 for a single pass, $9.99 for ages 10 and under. No reservations.

Nonbuffets

Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central, 316-831-1325: This restaurant is not usually open on Sundays but will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother's Day to serve a plated brunch menu with mimosas, champagne and bloody marys.





Hangar One, 5925 W. Kellogg, 316-941-4900: This restaurant just started serving brunch and will offer a special brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a prime rib and a surf and turf.

Redrock Canyon Grill, 1844 N. Rock Road, 316-636-1844: This restaurant recently started a plated brunch, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Lola's Bistro, 2146 Collective Lane, 316-613-2223: offering a special Mother's Day brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AVI Seabar & Chophouse, inside the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 135 N. Waco, 316-262-3300: Offering an all-inclusive four-course menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Children's meals available. Reservations recommended.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044: Serving a plated brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music from Sterling Gray. Reservations accepted.





LaMar's Donuts: Mothers will get a free red velvet cake doughnut and a free small coffee on Mother’s Day.

Jimmie's Diner, 2121 N. Tyler, 3111 N. Rock Road and 1519 S. George Washington Blvd: Moms get free strawberry shortcake on Mother's Day at this diner.