Kansas Coach Bill Self critiques his Wichita dining, lodging experiences

Bill Self did not like his dinner at Chester's Chophouse on Tuesday night in Wichita, and neither did his players, who accompanied him.

They loved it.

After the team's Thursday afternoon first-round NCAA Tournament game in Wichita, where the Jayhawks defeated the No. 16-seed Penn 76-60, Wichita Eagle photographer Jaime Green caught up with a talkative Self in the bowels of Intrust Bank Arena and asked him if the team had found any time to check out Wichita since arriving in town earlier this week.

"We went to Chester's on Tuesday," Self said, brightening. "That was not a good restaurant. That was one of the better ones I've ever been to."

Self said he and his team were also thrilled with their team hotel, The Ambassador.

But the fun for the team stops there. On Saturday, they'll face their next opponent for a spot in the Sweet 16.

"But that's it," Self said. "There won't be any type of fun things going on."

Chester's Chophouse is at 1550 N. Webb Road and is one of Wichita's fanciest restaurants. It's also a regular stop of celebrity Harrison Ford when he comes to town.