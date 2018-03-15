They're not praying for the Shockers to lose, but it might not hurt their cause

St. Joseph Catholic Parish likes to schedule its big German Sausage Dinner to coincide with the Feast of St. Joseph, the church's namesake.

But that feast always falls during NCAA tournament time, and lately, their big fund-raising dinner always seems to clash with a big Shocker tournament game.

Assuming that Wichita State wins on Friday when they play No. 13 seed Marshall in San Diego, their next game will be on Sunday, and it could easily happen during the time frame when the church is trying to serve its sausages and conduct its cakewalk.

"You still have the stalwart people that will come," said dinner volunteer Mike Irvin. "It's more important than basketball to them. It's turned into a family tradition for a lot of people."

The 58th annual German Sausage Dinner will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish, a church with an attached school at 132 S. Millwood. They usually serve between 2,300 and 2,500 people, who feast on sausage, sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, sliced bread and pie. The meal is served family-style, and church volunteers will keep bringing food until their guests are full.





People who attend the dinner also are invited to take part in some old-fashioned church carnival games at the school gym across the street, including a ring toss, a fish pond and a game that lets people spin a wheel and win a cake.

That cake spin is one of the dinner's most popular attractions.

"It's a big deal," Irvin said. "I'm telling you, I've seen grandparents sit there and spin that wheel, and they'll spend 30 bucks to win a $4 cake for their grandkid."

For those who just can't choose between sausage and basketball, the church offers a solution. They'll set up television sets in the game room that will broadcast the tournament.

And there's always carryout. The church has expanded it's to-go operation for people who want to stress eat their sausages in front of the television at home.

Adult dinners will cost $10, and kids 5 to 12 will be $5. Under 5 is free.

For more information, visit stjosephwichita.com.