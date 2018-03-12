Dillons will now deliver groceries right to your door in Wichita, Andover and Derby

First, it was ClickList, the service that allowed busy people to shop at Dillons stores online then drive up to the curb and have their groceries brought to them.

But that was so 2016.

Today, Dillons announced a service that will allow customers to have their groceries delivered right to their front doors in Wichita, Andover and Derby.

Each delivery will cost $11.95 and will arrive within two hours of the order being placed.

Many Wichita Dillon's customers have had the ability to have their groceries delivered since September, when Instacart entered the market. Instacart, a nationwide online shopping service, has been delivering items from Dillons, Costco, Natural Grocers, CVS and Petco. But customers shopped on the Instacart website and used its services.

What's new is that Dillons has now partnered with Instacart, and delivery customers will shop directly through Dillons — and get all the perks they can get when they're physically in the store. Most notably, they'll be able to earn their Dillons shoppers points for fuel discounts.

Also, they'll get the same prices they would get in the store. Instacart's prices would sometimes be higher.

"Now our customers will have the same experience as if they were shopping for groceries right in the store when it comes to our great prices and digital coupons," said Sheila Lowrie, a Dillons spokeswoman.

The service has been available at Dillons since March 1, and even though it hasn't been marketed, several customers have discovered it, Lowrie said.

To use the service, people go to Dillons.com and click on the "delivery" tab in the top left corner. Next, they enter their zip code and choose the groceries they want. They must order a minimum of $35 worth of items to qualify for delivery.

People can schedule their groceries to be delivered seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and they can place orders up to a week in advance.

Dillons is now running a promotion where every customer's first delivery order will be made for no extra fee. Deliveries can be made to anyone living within the city limits of Wichita, Derby and Andover, Lowrie said. Shoppers handle all of their payments online.

And if the store doesn't have the exact item a customer orders? Those who set up their accounts the right way can opt to have their personal shoppers send a text or make a phone call if they need to make a replacement.

Lowrie said that customers have loved the ClickList program and that when it was introduced, Dillons assumed it would be mostly busy families who used it.

But it's also been people who are home-bound, elderly or serve as caregivers who find the service useful. The new home delivery option will add another layer of service.

"It's for folks that are looking to get a little extra time back in their day, folks that are without access or ability to drive through," she said.