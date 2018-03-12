The best breakfast burrito I've had in Wichita, and you'll be surprised who makes it

I have a new food obsession, and when that happens, I have to share.

My co-workers and I have started a little tradition of having nearby coffee shop Espresso to Go Go(the Unicorn location in The Lux, 120 E. First St.) deliver coffee to us on Fridays. It's our little reward for surviving the week.

And it just so happens that Little Lion Ice Cream, which has a kiosk inside the coffee shop (they call it a "Petit Cafe"), has started selling more than just ice cream, expanding into waffles, yogurt parfaits and breakfast burritos. The delivery folks will bring Little Lion treats with the coffee.

So one day a few weeks ago, I ordered a Little Lion veggie breakfast burrito with my cinnamon toast latte. I opted for the no-meat version because I was already feeling guilty about my sugary coffee.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

I could tell before I unwrapped it that this burrito was going to be special. It's all bundled up in parchment paper that has grill marks on the outside. I'm not sure that paper grill marks are the hallmark of a good breakfast burrito, but they sure can't hurt.

The burrito itself was golden brown and crispy with another set of grill marks, and once I bit into it, wow. This burrito was stuffed with just the right mix of spinach, garlic potatoes, scrambled eggs and feta cheese, which had gotten a little melty and served as a heavenly binding. And it came with a side of what seemed to be homemade salsa.

I can't explain exactly what makes this burrito so good, but the mixture of the fresh ingredients, the texture of the potatoes and the spinach inside and the perfect grill on the exterior of the burrito are a killer combination.

I insisted that Jubilee Miller, who owns Little Lion with her husband, Ian, tell me what made these burritos so good.

"We spent a lot of time last fall work shopping different ingredients and recipes before we released them into the wild," she said. "I'm not sure what makes them so addictive, besides love, but you're not the first person to say that."

Miller pointed to the quality local ingredients, including spinach from Strong Roots in Valley Center and tortillas from La Tradicion. There's also a meat version that adds sausage from Jako Farm. (All this goodness comes at a price. A veggie burrito is $6.50, and a meat burrito is $7.50. But we've decided they're worth it.)

As the demand for the burritos grows, Miller said, they're taking them on the road. They'll be setting up their mobile Little Lion cart at Central Standard brewing Thursday through Saturday for the NCAA Tournament and will be selling the burritos and ice cream, too. The burritos are also available at the Little Lion cafe inside Espresso to Go Go at The Lux from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and from 8 a .m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.