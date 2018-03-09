Country's largest Fuzzy's Tacos opens Monday in Wichita with a free food offer

Monday is the big day that the big new Wichita Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens at 306 N. Rock Road in Wichita.
How big is it?
According to owner Trace Welch, Wichita's new Fuzzy's will be the largest in the country at around 7,500 square feet. The other 115 or so Fuzzy's across the country are around 5,000 square feet each.
The extra space will come in hand on Monday, when the restaurant is expecting large crowds. Much like Chick-fil-A, Fuzzy’s openings include giveaways of free food for a year for the first 50 people through the door, and the alluring offer often inspires camp outs. Welch said he anticipates the line will start forming sometime on Sunday.
Never miss a local story.
On Thursday, I got to check out a preview of Fuzzy's, and I liked what I saw. The restaurant is bright and colorful with neon, fun fish decor, loud music and lots of staff members buzzing around.
You order your food at the counter, and if all goes as planned, you'll have your beverage in your hand as soon as you finish paying. If you order chips and queso or guacamole, you should get that before you sit down, too.
When the food is ready, your pager buzzes and you pick your meal up at the counter. On Thursday, I sampled what might be my new favorite margarita, which was a lime version served in a big glass goblet with a tiny, upside-down Corona stuck inside of it. The ladies next to me were enjoying bright red and orange margaritas.
I sampled the fried fish tacos, the guacamole and chips, and the brisket nachos. My favorite was probably the nachos, which were positively drenched in gooey white queso. The shredded brisket on top was well seasoned, too.
The majority of the extra space in Wichita's Fuzzy's is in a big banquet room in the back, which Welch says will be a nice addition for Wichita. It can seat between 60 and 100, depending on its configuration, and will allow people to put on economical reunions, business meetings, rehearsal dinners, etc., catered with Fuzzy's food. It won't be quite ready on Monday but will be soon.
After the free food coupons have been distributed on Monday, the next 150 people who show up at Fuzzy's will get free T-shirts decorated with a Wichita flag fish.
Fuzzy's serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Not sure where it is? Just drive south from Central and Rock and look to your left for the yellow-est building you've ever seen.
Watch our video attached here to get a look inside.
Comments