On ‘Pi Day’ next week, pizza is only $3.14159265359

Il Vicino was crazy last year on Pi Day, known to calendar-makers as 3/14.
And it’s like to be at least 3.14159265359 times crazier this year.
On Wednesday, also known as March 14, also known as 3/14, also known as “Pi Day,” local Il Vicino restaurants will be selling their full-sized margherita pizzas for $3.14159265359 each. (They’re willing to round down to $3.14.)
This is the second year from the promotion, and because of how well it went last year, it won’t be the last. The local restaurants have decided to make the event an annual thing.
Last year, the promotion went over so well that both Wichita restaurants set store records for the amount of pizzas made in one day, said manager Samantha Mundwiler, the general manager of the College Hill store at 4817 E. Douglas. The Bradley Fair restaurant at 2132 N. Rock Road set a new company record of making 1,200 pizzas in one day. People who went reported long lines and Pi craziness.
Il Vicino isn’t the only local restaurant offering Pi Day specials, though. Following, you’ll find a list of a few more. And if there’s one I missed, e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com. I’ll add it to my list on my Dining with Denise Facebook page.
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas, 5900 E. Central: This local pizzeria, which now has two locations, will sell slices of cheese pizza for 3.14. People can add toppings for 85 cents apiece.
Oak & Pie, 2244 N Greenwich Road: One-topping six-inch pizzas are $3.14 on Wednesday.
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, 2692 N. Greenwich: This new-to-Wichita pizza restaurant is offering any pizza for $3.14.
Villa Italian Fresh Kitchen, inside Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg: The pizza restaurant inside the Towne East food court will celebrate Pi Day by selling whole cheese pizzas for $3.14. To get the deal, customers must first fill out a form and get a coupon at www.villaitaliankitchen.com/PiDay.
Common Grounds, 2812 E Douglas Ave.: The coffee shop will serve its specialty coffees for $3.14, and each coffee will come with a small individual pie. The cafe also will sell pie for $2.50 a slice.
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas: The recently moved and updated cafe will up its pie production for Pi Day and will be selling pies not only by the slice but also whole if orders are placed by midnight on Sunday. Among the flavors available: matcha, cherry, brown sugar cream, banana cream, strawberry pistachio crumble and chocolate hazelnut and pecan.
