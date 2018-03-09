Thanks to this Wichita man, Crock-Pot owners might not die a fiery 'This is Us' death

You'll recall that after the Super Bowl, there was much public mourning over the death of Jack, the beloved lead character on NBC's top-rated drama "This is Us."

Spoiler alert: Jack died after a fire broke out in his family home — a fire that started when he failed to unplug the Crock-Pot after the Super Bowl party.

Local entrepreneur Samuel Connelly saw an opportunity — not only to help people avoid such kitchen tragedies in their own lives but to make a few bucks on his new vinyl decal business.

It's going better than he ever expected.

Connelly, a local writer, recently started a side business making vinyl decals that he sells via his website, mrcilive.com. He got the idea after he helped his neighbor with his booming decal business. Connelly, a talented graphic designer, decided he could make a go of it, too.

He's been running his business out of his basement for about six months, and it's been going well. He bought a special printer that can produce stick-on vinyl decals that go on coffee cups, car windows, T-shirts, walls, Instant Pots, Crock-Pots and more. He even makes "toilet tattoos," an increasingly popular product for people wanting to pretty up their potties.

Connelly dreams up and designs the decals, which have funny sayings, famous quotes, hashtags and pop culture references. His best-selling line is directed at nurses and includes sayhings like "Live, Laugh, Heal, #Nurselife" or "RN: Rescue Ninja."

After the Super Bowl, Connelly and his wife were among the 27 million people watching the tragic death-by-Crock-Pot episode of "This is Us," and his wife suggested that he come up with some type Jack-inspired warning sticker for Crock-Pots.

Connelly found a picture of actor Milo Vintimiglia as Jack and made a sketch of his face on the computer. He added the words: "Don't forget to un-plug me, Jack." Another version he made specifically for Instant Pot users says, "I'm so glad we have an Instant Pot." (As opposed to a Crock-Pot).

He added the decals to his website, and they blew up. Suddenly, he'd sold 50, then 150. Then things got crazy.

Several national media outlets noticed his decal and directed readers to Connelly's products. He was included in a story produced by Delish.com with the headline "'This is Us' Fans: You need this Crock-Pot Decal ASAP."

Then, The Today Show produced a story for its blog.

Connelly watched his sales go up and up, and several weeks later, he's sold around 1,000 Jack decals. It's been so successful, Connelly said, he's making plans to expand his business.

"I'm just here in my basement, but with this bump, I can get a bigger machine and a bigger building," he said.

He also might use some of the windfall to thank his wife for her excellent suggestion. Perhaps a trip?

"This July is my wife and I's 20th anniversary, so I'm really hoping to do something special," he said.

If you want your own Jack sticker, they're available on Connelly's website, on eBay.com and on Amazon.com, but Connelly points out that the least expensive option is using his website, where he's selling them for $5.94 apiece.