Pink’s 1-year-old son, Jameson, got to bite into a doughnut from Hurts Donut this weekend. Screen grab from Instagram Pink
Pop star Pink posts pictures of her toddler son eating a doughnut from Wichita

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 12:19 PM

It’s common knowledge that when Pink goes on tour, her family tends to tour with her.

The pop star performed to a sold-out crowd at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday night, and there’s now evidence that her family was in tow – and that her 1-year-old son, Jameson, was treated to a colorful doughnut from a bakery in Wichita.

On Sunday, Pink’s husband, motorcycle star Carey Hart, posted a picture on Facebook of the couple’s son, Jameson, biting into a pink-frosted, sprinkled doughnut. His mouth is opened wide and his eyes are closed tight. You can see a bag from Hurts Donut, which has two shops in Wichita.

“The face you make when you get your 1st bite of a donut,” the post said.

Pink posted another angle of the doughnut moment on her Instagram account.

 

Trista Patterson, who owns the local Hurts stores, said that Hart came into the east-side store at 37th and Woodlawn alone on Sunday morning to pick up some treats. She assumed he took them back to the tour bus to feed his family because the background of the photo was not from the store, she said.

“So fun,” Patterson said on Monday. “We were excited to see the picture on both his Instagram page as well as hers.”

