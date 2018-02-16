Owner of Meddy’s opening another location in a spot he hopes will attract millennials

Today, it’s a tiny car lot hidden behind a building at the corner of Douglas and Washington.

But by July, the space at 120 S. Washington that now holds Banter Automotive Group will be the site of a third location of Meddys, the popular Mediterranean restaurant Alex Harb first introduced to Wichita in 2014.

The new restaurant will have a big patio with misters and an outdoor fireplace as well as a full bar, and Harb says he hopes it will attract millennials and downtown dwellers from nearby lofts and apartments.

“I’ve been going to work downtown for the last 10 years, and I like the action downtown,” said Harb, who also owns Ribbit Computers, which has a location at Douglas and Washington. “I believe that Meddys caters a lot to millennials, and a lot of them are moving downtown. I’m going where my customers are.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This will be Harb’s third Meddys. He opened the first one at 7906 E. Harry in 2014 then added a second location at 21st and Greenwich in 2016.

Demolition will start next week on the lot at Douglas and Washington, Harb said, and then crews will begin construction on the brand-new building. He hopes to have it open by July.

The new restaurant, designed by Law Kingdon Architects, will have 4,200 square feet and feature a full bar, though customers will still order at the counter and have their food delivered to them. Harb doesn’t offer alcohol at his first two Meddys, though he’s hired Law Kingdon to remodel the 21st and Greenwich Meddys so he can add a bar there, too. He hopes to have it ready at the same time he opens the downtown restaurant.

He’ll also be adding fresh-made kabobs prepared on an open-flame grill to the menu at the new restaurant, and he’ll add them at the first two Meddys soon.

The new location will be done with similar finishes and a similar look to the 21st and Greenwich restaurant, Harb said. It’ll also have a big sliding door that will make the patio feel like part of the dining room in warm weather months.

The design of the new restaurant is just how he wants it, Harb said, and he hopes to use it as a model for any future Meddys.

“We’re upgrading it as we go,” he said.

I’ll let you know when construction is almost complete.