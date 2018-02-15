West Wichita restaurant makes sudden transition from one cuisine to another

0:38 A demo of the high-tech menu at Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House Pause

3:49 Dining with Denise: The Flaming Cazuela is a Wichita legend

1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer

1:24 Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant

1:17 Fried Pie shop a big hit in Park City

1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi

0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

1:36 Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso

0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open