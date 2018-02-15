West Wichita restaurant makes sudden transition from one cuisine to another

The last time I drove down West Central, which wasn’t that long ago, the little building at 5518 West Central was home to China Express, a tiny Chinese restaurant just off the ramp on to I-235.
Suddenly, that restaurant is gone and a new one has moved in.
At the beginning of the month, a local couple opened El Viejito Mexican Restaurant in the space. Their cook and co-owner previously owned a restaurant in Mexico, and he borrowed the name, which translates to “the old man,” from that time in his life.
The restaurant specializes in standard Mexican cuisine like tacos, taquitos, enchiladas and burritos. One of its specialties is huarache, a dish assembled on oval-shaped fried masa dough. The restaurant also serves seafood dishes.
The dining room has space for only about eight tables.
The owners said that during their first weeks of business, many customers have come in looking for Chinese carryout. Now, they’re trying to get the word out that they’ve moved in.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, though the owners might expand the hours soon. For more information, call 316-636-7390.
