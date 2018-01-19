More Videos

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Wichita’s new 6S Steakhouse just posted its menu; See the entrees – and the prices

By Denise Neil

January 19, 2018 12:23 PM

At the risk of overwhelming you with 6S Steakhouse news, I feel compelled to share here details from its new menu, which was just posted online.

The fancy new steakhouse is owned by Brandon Steven and scheduled to open on Saturday in the former Players and Larry Bud’s space at 6200 W. 21st St. But as you can see from our video, it looks nothing like it used to. The dining room is decked in fireplaces and chandeliers and murals and is pretty high end.

Still, owners and managers have said all along that the menu would include dishes that were doable for most budgets, and that appears to be the case. (You can see the whole menu here.)

The restaurant’s steaks range from $25 for a hangar steak to $68 for a 28-ounce Porterhouse. KC Strip, rib eye and filet mignon cuts also are available.

I’m intrigued by several of the entrees, including the braised short ribs with daikon, carrots and sweet Korean jus, a dish priced at $31, and the barramundi with bok choy, caper-soy browned butter and cilantro, priced at $21.

The appetizer menu includes crab cake and calamari, but it also has burrata topped with tomatoes and vinaigrette, as well as double cut smoked bacon served with parsley, garlic and sherry.

But I’m most excited about the raw bar, which includes seasonal ceviche ($12), tuna tartare ($14) and the “Sedgwick Seafood Tower,” which features a 1-pound lobster, eight oysters, eight clams, four prawns and ceviche. That’s baby is $92.

If anybody goes on opening weekend, be sure to report back how it was on Monday morning.

The new restaurant’s hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To make a reservation, call 316-361-6667.

    Photographer Lisa Sparks and designers Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis discuss their work on a cityscape mural at Brandon Steven‘s new 6S Steakhouse. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

