    The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler. Video by Denise Neil

The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler. Video by Denise Neil dneil@wichitaeagle.com
The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler. Video by Denise Neil dneil@wichitaeagle.com
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

A whole new kind of pastry shop has just opened in Wichita

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

January 08, 2018 08:47 AM

UPDATED 12 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Wichita finally has the pastry it never knew it wanted.

Husband and wife Mike Watkins and Jaci Katz have just opened Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery at 8641 W. 13th St. North. It’s on the Tyler-facing side of the colorful new Tyler Pointe strip center at 13th and Tyler that also has Bagel Haus, VietNom Nom and Hurricane Sports Grill.

The business serves kolaches, which are stuffed Czechoslovakian pastries. Kolache shops are popular in Kansas City, and that’s where the couple first got the idea that they should open their own shop.

Watkins and Katz are serving 23 different varieties of kolaches, most with savory or breakfast fillings and a few with sweet fillings. I stopped in on Sunday and ordered five different flavors, including Buffalo chicken Ranch, sausage gravy, ham and cheese, blueberry, and peanut butter, banana and honey, which was my favorite. Other varieties include ham, egg and cheese; potato, bacon, egg and cheese; jalapeno popper; barbecue; bacon cheeseburger; and Philly cheese steak.

Diners also can order dipping sauces to go with their kolaches, including Ranch, honey mustard, salsa, cheese and Nutella. The menu includes cinnamon rolls, pretzels and chips as well. Egg-filled kolaches are $2.75. Specialty kolaches filled with savory flavors are $3. And sweet kolaches are $2. Dipping sauces are 50 cents apiece.

The dining room is uncluttered with wood tables and metal chairs, and when you walk in, the whole place smells like delicious baking yeast dough. The shop also has a drive through.

The restaurant’s hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. You can reach Kolace by calling 316-640-8804.

Oh, and just so you don’t sound like a kolache newbie when you walk in, it’s pronounced “kuh-lah-chee.”

Also: Watch my video if you want to get a flavor for the place before you visit.

