Chick-fil-A announces its plans to build another Wichita restaurant

It has a Facebook page. How much more official can it get?
On Thursday evening, Chick-fil-A officially announced what Wichita had already suspected. It will build a new free-standing restaurant in front of the Lowe’s at Ridge and Maple.
The new restaurant’s owner/operator will be Jason Lansdown, the same man who opened the Chick-fil-A at 21st and Maize in 2012. Maple and Ridge should be ready to go in late summer.
In the meantime, Wichita is invited to like the new restaurant’s Facebook page to see updates.
This will be Wichita’s third free-standing Chick-fil-A. In addition to restaurants at 21st and Maize and at Central and Rock, Chick-fil-A also has a kiosk in Eisenhower Airport and one in Wichita State University’s Rhatigan Student Center.
