Wouldn’t this taste good after a YMCA workout? You can get it in the parking lot when you’re done sweating.
Wouldn’t this taste good after a YMCA workout? You can get it in the parking lot when you’re done sweating. Courtesy photo
Wouldn’t this taste good after a YMCA workout? You can get it in the parking lot when you’re done sweating. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

After four buildings fall apart on them, couple picks an alternative restaurant space

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

December 14, 2017 07:39 AM

Ramy and Melissa Salem vacated the first building they rented for their A Taste of Times Square restaurant when an improperly vented hood started a fire.

At the next building, Melissa’s foot went straight through the floor while she was cooking.

They relocated, and their new building’s air conditioning failed in the heat of the summer.

So ithey made a quick move to 217 E. Douglas, where they found a home and started to build a customer base with the residents nearby.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then the roof started leaking right into the kitchen, and they had to close. That was in October, and it was too bad, Melissa said, because they really liked that location and its proximity to so many new downtown apartments.

The Salems are done with renting, they said. They want to control their working conditions, so they have purchased a brand new food trailer. It’s bright orange, and since Monday, it has resided in the southeast corner of the Downtown YMCA parking lot, at the corner of Third and Broadway. That’s where it’ll remain through the winter.

The couple, who since May have operated A Taste of Times Square at Cafe 402 inside the lobby of the Downtown YMCA, said they wanted to continue serving the dishes their customers liked without all the maintenance drama. They can offer only so many types of dishes at the YMCA spot, where they don’t have a kitchen.

Their truck will offer a constant menu of nine dishes, including their Taxi Driver, made with grilled marinated chicken on a bed of seasoned rice with lettuce, tomato and sauce, plus a gyro and their burger, called Truck Driver.

The new trailer will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, and people can either walk up and order food or call ahead – even from the treadmill – and it’ll be ready when they arrive.

When the weather warms up, the couple may take the trailer to food truck rallies and other events. But for now, it’s staying put. They’re also able to cater and feed private parties from the truck.

To place an order, call 316-201-6600.

More Videos

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Shooting on Estelle 0:30

Shooting on Estelle

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

  • Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

    Food truck owners Shea West and Rochelle Collins will reopen their Kind Kravings mobile vegan restaurant in a refurbished double-decker bus, complete with upstairs seating. (Video by Denise Neil with photography by Jimmy Vo)

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

Food truck owners Shea West and Rochelle Collins will reopen their Kind Kravings mobile vegan restaurant in a refurbished double-decker bus, complete with upstairs seating. (Video by Denise Neil with photography by Jimmy Vo)

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Shooting on Estelle 0:30

Shooting on Estelle

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

  • A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

    Denise Neil travels to Winfield to check out Shindigs Bar & Grill. The restaurant opened last April and is full of unique touches and giant meals. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

View More Video