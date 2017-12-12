Downtown Wichita’s latest restaurant serves noodles, from Italian to Asian

In the summer, she drew them in with rolled ice cream.

In the winter, she’s trying hot noodles.

Yu Huang has finally opened her long-awaited Noodles to Go in the Union Station canopies at 701 E. Douglas in downtown Wichita. Her first day in business was last week.

Her new restaurant connects to her 8 Below rolled ice cream shop, which drew big crowds during warm-weather months. Though she’s still waiting on paper menus, Noodles to Go’s menu is written out on a chalk board above the counter and lists several $6 noodle entrees, ranging from Pasta Lou, made with seasoned shrimp, grape tomatoes, arugula and garlic white wine sauce, plus spaghetti with meat sauce, Chinese lo mein and Vietnamese-style vermicelli noodles.

Appetizers include mini egg rolls, deep-fried gyoza, crispy fried shrimp and a garden salad. There’s also a seafood soup and a couple of tea drinks. There are also a few tables where customers can eat inside.

Its winter hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The Union Station kiosks also are home to J.D. Young’s Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+, an alcoholic shaved ice business that was the first tenant to sign up for one of the four kiosks in the plaza outside Union Station. Young also opened Douglas Street Tacos in August but closed it three months later, citing lack of traffic. That canopy is now vacant.

For more information on Noodles To Go, call 316-779-8728.