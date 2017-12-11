Farewell for now, Blue River.
He's closing his Wichita restaurant but promises something 'exciting' will follow

By Denise Neil

December 11, 2017 08:24 AM

Fans of Blue River Mexican Grill have a little less than a week to eat there. The restaurant at Regency Lakes at 21st and Greenwich will close “for good” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, owner Terry Newman announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with much sadness and appreciation I must let all of our fans know we will be closing Blue River for good next Saturday, December 16th at 9PM,” the post read. “We appreciate you being our fans and supporting us during these past three years.”

Newman also in the post that there are plans for something else to move into the space, “but at this time, we cannot say what they are but it will be exciting.”

In September, Landmark Commercial Real Estate had listed the space Blue River occupies. Newman said at the time that there had been several offers on the space, and although he had no immediate plans to move, he might consider it.

On Monday, Newman – who is the former Papa John’s Pizza franchisee for Wichita – said he is looking at other locations in Wichita to open Blue River.

