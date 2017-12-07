Shockers now have an official beer, and you’ll recognize the wheat-y face on the can

Your Shocker watch parties just got a whole lot more black and gold and sudsy.

On Thursday, Wichita State University announced that the Shockers now have an “official beer,” and it’s made by a local brewer.

WuShock Wheat, produced by Wichita Brewing Company and featuring the image of the Great Wheat-y One on the side of the can, will be introduced Saturday as the new official beer of the Shockers.

The beer, an American Wheat Ale the brewery formulated special for the Shockers, will be on tap this Saturday at both restaurants, 535 N. Woodlawn and 8815 W. 13th St.

Then, next week, the cans featuring WhShock on the side will arrive in liquor stores and restaurants. They’ll also be sold at Intrust Bank Arena during the Shockers’ Dec. 16 game vs. the Oklahoma Sooners.

WBC co-owner Greg Gifford, whose brewer Kyle Banick is a former Shocker baseball player, said the brewery approached WSU athletics with the idea for the beer a while back. Several other universities across the country have official beers, so why couldn’t WSU?

Distributor House of Schwan has ordered 1,000 cases of the stuff, he said, making it an excellent business proposition for WBC.

“Besides winning the silver medal at the Great American Beerfest this year, this is probably the coolest thing that’s happened to us,” Gifford said.

The Pumphouse at 825 E. Second St. in Old Town is putting on a pre-game party before the Dec. 16 game, and starting at 11 a.m., WuShock will be there passing out samples of his namesake beer.