Young entrepreneur opening restaurant in his ‘dream’ location: south Wichita

A young Wichita entrepreneur is about to open his dream restaurant in his dream location.

Sanyale Yalezz Hoy said his new Flavors Wing Company should open on Dec. 16 in a strip mall at 4100 E. Harry that also has Little Caesars Pizza and China King. The space he is taking over briefly held Cairo Mediterranean Grill.

Hoy, who said he grew up working in fast food, had started a banking career, but his dream to open his own restaurant nagged at him. He went back to Wichita State University to get a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship.

Hoy said he knew he wanted to focus on wings – his favorite food group – and when he found the spot on East Harry, he decided it was perfect. Hoy, who went to East High School, said he and his friends would always zip over to that area of town on their lunch breaks to grab food.

“This is the location that I dreamed of,” he said. “It was my stomping grounds for years.”

Hoy said his 1,800-square-foot restaurant will offer bone-in and boneless wings and chicken strips. Customers can choose from 20 different sauces and dry rubs and sides like fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, okra and fried pickles.

The name he chose – Flavors – reflects the long list of unique wing flavors he’ll offer, he said, ranging from Korean-inspired to gyro-flavored.

Customers will order at the counter and have their food delivered to their tables. The dining room will seat 44, Hoy said, but he’ll also offer convenient carryout.

He plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.