Two more Wichita restaurants announce they’re closing

The string of Wichita restaurant closures continues with two more whose owners have recently announced they’re shutting down.

One is already closed.

Downtown Cafe/ Mediterranean Style, the restaurant with the self-explanatory name that opened at 209 E. William in January 2015, closed at the end of business on Friday. Owners Ilham Madi and Mohammad Awadi said that the landlord is selling the building they occupy and that they could not renew their lease.

But the owners said they plan to relocate and reopen soon. I’ll let you know when they decide where.

Also, Wichita will soon be down to two Quiznos sandwich shops.

The shop at 240 S. West Street will close at the end of business on Dec. 17, leaving only the Quiznos at Douglas and Main and the one at Webb and Central.

Franchise owners Bill and Loida Layton posted a sign on the door notifying customers about the closure, which Bill Layton said was necessitated when business slowed down.

“The construction and everything has just destroyed us,” he said, noting that people have been less willing to attempt to get to the West Street area since all the Kellogg construction made exiting so dicey.

The Laytons, who have had the store for two and a half years, own all the equipment inside and are hoping to sell the place.

It would be a turn-key operation for anyone wanting to open their own sandwich shop, Mexican restaurant, etc., Bill Layton said.

“We’re really disappointed and sad about having to close,” he said. “We appreciate all of our wonderful customers. I can’t hardly go through a day without getting people nearly crying.”