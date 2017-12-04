Dave Stough, owner of Shamrock Lounge, has been serving weekend dinners for a few years. Now, he’s preparing to make food a permanent offering at his bar.
Dave Stough, owner of Shamrock Lounge, has been serving weekend dinners for a few years. Now, he’s preparing to make food a permanent offering at his bar. Courtesy photo
Dave Stough, owner of Shamrock Lounge, has been serving weekend dinners for a few years. Now, he’s preparing to make food a permanent offering at his bar. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita diners will soon be treated to a new Hole in the Wall

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 09:16 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Shamrock Lounge owner Dave Stough is known for his culinary prowess, even though his popular bar at 1724 W. Douglas hasn’t technically had a food menu.

But that’s all about to change

Stough, who is famous for his corned beef and cabbage that always draw big crowds over St. Patrick’s Day, will add food to his list of offerings at his popular bar after the first of the year when he debuts a concept his calling the “Hole in the Wall.”

It’s literally a hole in the wall, which he’s cut out from a wall in his indoor patio area. When it’s ready to go, it’ll be staffed with someone who will take sandwich and soup orders every day and dinner orders on the weekends.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For about three years now, Stough has been experimenting with adding food by offering “Big Dave’s Small Plates” – dinners like steak, sloppy Joes, tacos and barbecue – that were served on weekend nights.

“We got real good response on the Big Dave’s Small Plates, and everybody is always asking about food,” he said. “All the science in the business says you’ll keep your customers if you give them something to eat.”

The window will be open whenever the bar is open, and during the week, it’ll offer a menu of hot and cold sandwiches plus Dave’s famous soups and stews. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’ll also dispense Big Dave’s Small Plate dinners.

“People will be able to order food from the window,” Stough said. “They can step out there and grab something. It’s kind of like a food truck without wheels.”

Stough said he’d consider adding lunch hours if his new food menu is a hit, but he’ll have to wait to see how it goes.

More Videos

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Here's how to make vegan hot dogs 3:46

Here's how to make vegan hot dogs

Native American cuisine highlighted at Share Our Food event 1:11

Native American cuisine highlighted at Share Our Food event

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

  • Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

    A glimpse inside the Dockum, a Prohibition-style speakeasy bar in the basement of the Ambassador Hotel in the heart of downtown Wichita. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

A glimpse inside the Dockum, a Prohibition-style speakeasy bar in the basement of the Ambassador Hotel in the heart of downtown Wichita. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Here's how to make vegan hot dogs 3:46

Here's how to make vegan hot dogs

Native American cuisine highlighted at Share Our Food event 1:11

Native American cuisine highlighted at Share Our Food event

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

  • Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

    See what the restaurant looks like now. Video by Denise Neil.

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

View More Video