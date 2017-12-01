Wichita is getting another Freddy’s, this one in south Wichita.
Wichita is getting another Freddy’s, this one in south Wichita. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Wichita is getting another Freddy’s, this one in south Wichita. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

This week in Wichita dining: Openings, closings and tasty things to do

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

December 01, 2017 11:22 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

Wichita has a busy restaurant scene, and unless you follow closely along at Dining with Denise and Kansas.com, you might miss some of the delicious developments.

Here’s an end-of-the-week rundown of everything we discovered in the last seven days. This recap is for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

And by the way, if you want all this information sent to your inbox every Friday, just sign up for the Dining with Denise newsletter by following this link.

OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Wichita is getting a Freddy’s: It should be ready to go next summer or fall

Hot dogs without the guilt: A local vendor says you’ll like his food if you’ll just agree to try it.

A new sports bar, restaurant for Old Town: The Bullpen could open by year’s end.

Fire shuts down a Wichita sushi favorite: But it should reopen.

Wichita is down a Mexican restaurant: It closed after a year in business.

A coffee shop in the library? It’s happening, and a local vendor got the job.

A new tenant for an old steak house: Kelly’s Family Dining just opened on South Broadway

What happens when a baker gives up sweets? In this case, she closes her bakery.

Jack’s is coming coming back: The classic Riverside burger spot could return by Christmas.

THINGS TO DO

Like S’mores? They’ll have them at Sunday’s Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

NOW YOU KNOW

Alton Brown is in love: And he’s mentioning his favorite Wichita coffee shop on yet another national stage.

Chef Gordon Ramsay comes to Wichita: See how he remodeled Fetch Bistro

More Videos

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Pause
Here's how to make vegan hot dogs 3:46

Here's how to make vegan hot dogs

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus 1:45

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant 0:35

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe 1:25

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe

2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts 1:02

2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

  • Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

    See what the restaurant looks like now. Video by Denise Neil.

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

See what the restaurant looks like now. Video by Denise Neil.

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Pause
Here's how to make vegan hot dogs 3:46

Here's how to make vegan hot dogs

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus 1:45

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant 0:35

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe 1:25

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe

2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts 1:02

2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

  • Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

    See what the restaurant looks like now. Video by Denise Neil.

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

View More Video