This week in Wichita dining: Openings, closings and tasty things to do

Wichita has a busy restaurant scene, and unless you follow closely along at Dining with Denise and Kansas.com, you might miss some of the delicious developments.

Here’s an end-of-the-week rundown of everything we discovered in the last seven days. This recap is for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

And by the way, if you want all this information sent to your inbox every Friday, just sign up for the Dining with Denise newsletter by following this link.

OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

South Wichita is getting a Freddy’s: It should be ready to go next summer or fall

Hot dogs without the guilt: A local vendor says you’ll like his food if you’ll just agree to try it.

A new sports bar, restaurant for Old Town: The Bullpen could open by year’s end.

Fire shuts down a Wichita sushi favorite: But it should reopen.

Wichita is down a Mexican restaurant: It closed after a year in business.

A coffee shop in the library? It’s happening, and a local vendor got the job.

A new tenant for an old steak house: Kelly’s Family Dining just opened on South Broadway

What happens when a baker gives up sweets? In this case, she closes her bakery.

Jack’s is coming coming back: The classic Riverside burger spot could return by Christmas.

THINGS TO DO

Like S’mores? They’ll have them at Sunday’s Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

NOW YOU KNOW

Alton Brown is in love: And he’s mentioning his favorite Wichita coffee shop on yet another national stage.

Chef Gordon Ramsay comes to Wichita: See how he remodeled Fetch Bistro