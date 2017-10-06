Dean & Deluca is putting on one more warehouse sale on Saturday in Wichita.
Dean & DeLuca adds one more day to Wichita warehouse sale

By Denise Neil

October 06, 2017 2:08 PM

It went so well last month that high-end food retailer Dean & DeLuca is putting on one more Wichita warehouse sale. The company no longer has a retail shop in Wichita, but it does have a distribution warehouse, which is at 4727 S. Emporia St.

It houses items the chain will sell in its stores across the country in a convenient, central United States location. It opened the warehouse for sales twice in September and it will one more time this weekend. The sale will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and many items will be discounted at 75 percent. The sale includes foods, olive oils, sugars, spices and frozen items like appetizers.

