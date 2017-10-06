Sugar for the people: Two sweet new Wichita eateries are now open

By the end of the day Saturday, Wichita should have a significant sugar rush issue.

Two colorful new eateries – one specializing in tiny doughnuts and one serving rolled ice cream – will have by then celebrated their big openings.

The new Freezing Roll Rolling Ice Cream opened this morning at 2110 N. Maize Road. It serves the frozen Thai-style treat made by flattening ice cream on to a pan that’s been frozen to a temperature of eight degrees below zero then scraping it into egg roll-sized rolls that are arranged in a bowl and covered with toppings. The shop offers a long list of ice cream flavors, toppings and sauces. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Then, on Saturday, Miri’s Minis, which quietly opened last week, will have its big grand opening celebration. The new shop at 3543 E. Douglas, which specializes in the cutest tiny doughnuts you’ve ever seen, will celebrate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be offering specials like cotton candy doughnut sundaes and maple brown sugar glazed doughnuts. A face painter will be there from 2 to 4 p.m. Miri’s Minis hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.