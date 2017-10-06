Will Granite City stay? Or will Granite City go?
Will Granite City stay? Or will Granite City go? The Wichita Eagle File photo
Will Granite City stay? Or will Granite City go? The Wichita Eagle File photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

This week in Wichita dining: Openings, closings and tasty things to do

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

October 06, 2017 10:03 AM

Wichita has a busy restaurant scene, and unless you follow closely along at Dining with Denise and Kansas.com, you might miss some of the delicious developments.

Here’s an end-of-the-week rundown of everything we discovered in the past seven days. This recap is for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 5.

And by the way, if you want all this information sent to your inbox every Friday, just sign up for the Dining with Denise newsletter by following this link.

OPENINGS

The long, long wait is over: A year after he put up the sign on his Lola’s Bistro, careful planner Michael Abay is ready to open.

A Wichita burger legend is saved: The popular but rundown Jack’s Coffee Shop closed last weekend, and everyone was sad. Then owners decided to reopen it next week. Now everyone is happy.

More Videos

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Pause
Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Buddies tour burger joints together 1:01

Buddies tour burger joints together

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:20

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 6:49

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

  • Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

    Joe Stumpe stopped at the beloved burger joint during a burger tour in 2009. The restaurant at 6154 S. Hydraulic closed as of Oct. 1, 2017.

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Joe Stumpe stopped at the beloved burger joint during a burger tour in 2009. The restaurant at 6154 S. Hydraulic closed as of Oct. 1, 2017.

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Planet Sub is out, but Emporer’s is in: The sandwich shop that’s operated on North Rock Road for 12 years closes at the end of business today. But the spot will have a new tenant in no time.

New Wichita food truck will bowl you over: It’s called Insatiabowl, and it’s opening soon.

THINGS TO DO

Oktoberfest time: The big ICT Bloktoberfest is next weekend. But lots of beer, brats and lederhosen will be in full effect this weekend, too.

More Videos

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Pause
Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Buddies tour burger joints together 1:01

Buddies tour burger joints together

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:20

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 6:49

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

  • Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

    The Holy Cross Lutheran German Band at Whiskey Dicks in 2015. (video by Carrie Rengers)

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

The Holy Cross Lutheran German Band at Whiskey Dicks in 2015. (video by Carrie Rengers)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

NOW YOU KNOW

Hate waiting for a table at a busy restaurant? Lots of people do, but this app now being employed by several Wichita restaurants can help ease the pain.

Will Granite City be evicted?: Carrie Rengers reports on the fight for Wichita’s two Granite City restaurants to avoid eviction.

More Videos

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Pause
Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Buddies tour burger joints together 1:01

Buddies tour burger joints together

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:20

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 6:49

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

  • Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

    Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil set up a booth at this year's Old Town Chili Cookoff and quickly realized that it was a lot more work than she bargained for. (Travis Heying and Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle)

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil set up a booth at this year's Old Town Chili Cookoff and quickly realized that it was a lot more work than she bargained for. (Travis Heying and Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Who won last weekend’s chili cookoff? Not Dining with Denise. But a popular local restaurant did win the big prize.

A simple bierock recipe: We forgot to include it in the print edition last Sunday, but you can find it here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

View More Video