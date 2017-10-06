This week in Wichita dining: Openings, closings and tasty things to do

Wichita has a busy restaurant scene, and unless you follow closely along at Dining with Denise and Kansas.com, you might miss some of the delicious developments.
Here’s an end-of-the-week rundown of everything we discovered in the past seven days. This recap is for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 5.
OPENINGS
The long, long wait is over: A year after he put up the sign on his Lola’s Bistro, careful planner Michael Abay is ready to open.
A Wichita burger legend is saved: The popular but rundown Jack’s Coffee Shop closed last weekend, and everyone was sad. Then owners decided to reopen it next week. Now everyone is happy.
Planet Sub is out, but Emporer’s is in: The sandwich shop that’s operated on North Rock Road for 12 years closes at the end of business today. But the spot will have a new tenant in no time.
New Wichita food truck will bowl you over: It’s called Insatiabowl, and it’s opening soon.
THINGS TO DO
Oktoberfest time: The big ICT Bloktoberfest is next weekend. But lots of beer, brats and lederhosen will be in full effect this weekend, too.
NOW YOU KNOW
Hate waiting for a table at a busy restaurant? Lots of people do, but this app now being employed by several Wichita restaurants can help ease the pain.
Will Granite City be evicted?: Carrie Rengers reports on the fight for Wichita’s two Granite City restaurants to avoid eviction.
Who won last weekend’s chili cookoff? Not Dining with Denise. But a popular local restaurant did win the big prize.
A simple bierock recipe: We forgot to include it in the print edition last Sunday, but you can find it here.
