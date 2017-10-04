Oktoberfest events will fill city with brats, beer, polka, lederhosen

The city’s big Oktoberfest celebration – ICT Bloktoberfest – happens next weekend at the Wichita Waterwalk.

But you don’t have to wait until then to start your stein-hoisting, bratwurst-eating polka-dancing fun.

Several restaurants, bars and churches are throwing big Oktoberfest parties this weekend, and the public is invited.

Here’s a list of where to go to get in touch with your inner German.

Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca: This little bar at Seneca and Kellogg puts on a big Oktoberfest party every year, which promises “guten friends, guten music, guten food, guten bier and guten times.” The event starts at 7 p.m. on both Thursday, Oct. 5., and on Thursday, Oct. 12, and will feature a live polka band, authentic German food and German beer served in 35-ounce steins. The staff will all be in German-inspired costumes, and many attendees show up in them, too. Admission is free.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: This bar/restaurant is celebrating its five-year birthday with an event called “Oktoberfest in the Courtyard.” It’ll last from noon to 5 p.m Saturday. For $20, attendees will get a Public beer stein and three tickets for beer – and the bar will have a long list of German beers, Oktoberfest beers and pumpkin-flavored beers available. (Patrons also can buy individual beers and get in for free.) The bar’s food truck will be selling brats and bierocks, and the event will include live music from Brit and Zach Shoffner of Keen Kutter.

Haus of Brews, Treescapes, 1202 N. Andover Road: This Oktoberfest-style party is put on by the Andover Rotary Club, and those who have a $30 ticket will get a tasting mug, samples of Oktoberfest-style beers by local breweries, plus sausage and bierocks. Tickets are $30 at the door or available online at www.facebook.com/andoverksrotary/. Proceeds from the event will benefit local community service projects.

Blessed Sacrament Oktoberfest Celebration, 124 N. Roosevelt: This annual mega-party at the church is on Saturday and is open to the public. It starts with a 5K Run for the Poor at 9:30 a.m. and 1-mile fun run at 10:30 a.m.. The party runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and includes inflatables, rides, a concession stand, German food like brats, German sausage, potato salad and sauerkraut balls, and beer. There’s live polka music, music from non-polka performers and a silent auction. Admission is free until 6:30 p.m., when admission is $12. Sunshine the Bunny will perform from 7 to 8 p.m., and Lucky People will perform at 8:45 p.m. For more information, visit http://blessedsacramentwichita.com/oktoberfest.