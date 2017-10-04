Where to get a deal on tacos in Wichita on National Taco Day

Happy National Taco Day.

Today – Wednesday, Oct. 4 – is the day we celebrate one of America’s favorite Mexican imports – the taco. And lots of Wichita restaurants are contributing by offering price breaks and taco deals. Here are some of them:

Casa Martinez:, 204 W. Greenway, Derby: This favorite Derby restaurant will observe National Taco Day by serving all-you-can-eat tacos for $6.99. Customers will start with three beef tacos served on choice of tortilla (fried flour, corn or soft flour) with beans and rice. If they have room for more tacos, they can get them. (No sharing, no to-go boxes, dine-in only.) The restaurant also will be serving half-price house margaritas all day.

Los Compadres: This restaurant at 3302 W. Central is serving $1 street tacos and $1.50 “chooj” tacos, which are made on blue corn tortillas.

Taco Fajita: 1004 S. Meridian: Buy five $1 street tacos at this Mexican restaurant and get one free.

On the Border: The On the Border restaurants at 1930 N. Rock Road and 2347 N. Maize Road will be serving 50 cent mini tacos all day long on National Taco Day. They’re available only for dine-in customers.

Taco Bell: This chain restaurant is celebrating on Oct. 4 by offering $5 “National Taco Day Gift Sets” that include four different Taco Bell tacos: a crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco.

Tacos Lopez, 795 N. West: Serving mini tacos all day for 75 cents each.

District Taqueria, 917 W. Douglas: Serving $2 al pastor tacos for dine-in only.

Felipe’s, 3434 W. Central and 119th and Maple: Get $2 off taco dinners

Molino’s, 1064 N. Waco and 7817 E. 37th St. N. Offering $1 street tacos and $1.99 house margaritas.

Uno Mas ICTno:, 1920 W. 21st St. Offering choice of two tacos and chips and queso for $6.99.