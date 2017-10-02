More Videos

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Pause
Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:18

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it.

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

  • Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

    Joe Stumpe stopped at the beloved burger joint during a burger tour in 2009. The restaurant at 6154 S. Hydraulic closed as of Oct. 1, 2017.

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Joe Stumpe stopped at the beloved burger joint during a burger tour in 2009. The restaurant at 6154 S. Hydraulic closed as of Oct. 1, 2017.
jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
Freddy's celebrates its 15th anniversary

Dining With Denise Neil

Freddy's celebrates its 15th anniversary

As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

A sneak peek at Sapporo

Dining With Denise Neil

A sneak peek at Sapporo

Lee Li and her husband, Leo Lin, former owners of Sake near 21st and Amidon, will open their new restaurant near Kellogg and Rock on July 21. This week they gave a few loyal customers a sneak preview. Video by Denise Neil

Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles

Dining With Denise Neil

Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles

Kyle and Desiree Taylor operate a food truck called “Kyle’s Mom’s Pickles.” The truck specializes in a sweet and spicy dill pickle that are, as the name suggests, from a recipe courtesy of Kyle Taylor’s mother. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)