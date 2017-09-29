More Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:18

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday 0:47

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock 3:12

Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 0:52

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 1:01

Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 1:22

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

  • How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

    This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom.

Freddy's celebrates its 15th anniversary

A sneak peek at Sapporo

Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles

