Where to get bierocks, the official food of Kansas in the fall

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom. This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom. Team Bequette

