Every day is a day to celebrate coffee. But Friday is the official day. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Where to get free, cheap coffee today, which is National Coffee Day

By Denise Neil

September 29, 2017 6:00 AM

Every food, it seems, has a day dedicated to it. If you don’t play close attention, you’ll miss National Pizza Day, National Doughnut Day, maybe even National Fig Newton Day.

But National Coffee Day is one you never want to miss.

It’s today (Friday, Sept. 29) and several shops around town are offering freebies, BOGOS and good deals.

Here are a few:

Chick Fil-A, Central and Rock: Free small coffee with purchase from 6-10 a.m. on Friday.

Churn & Burn, 548 S. Oliver: "The Crazy Lady" shots, which are two shots of espresso mixed with cream and sugar, are $1.

Common Grounds, 2812 E. Douglas: Through Saturday at 5 p.m., people can visit this shop and try to guess the number of beans stuffed into a jar for the chance to win a $20 gift card. Customers also will get double stamps on their loyalty cards, and if they buy one specialty coffee, they’ll get one half off

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium hot coffee with purchase a medium or larger hot coffee.

Il Primo, 6422 E, Central: 50 cents of coffee drinks all day on Friday.

Reverie, 2611 E. Douglas: Buy one, get one batch or cold brew coffee between 7:30 and 1 p.m. And if you purchase a bag of coffee, you’ll get a free burlap coffee bag.

