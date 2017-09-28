Colorful new west-side development will have 4 restaurants by December

You’ve seen the colorful shopping center going up on the southeast corner of 13th and Tyler – and probably marveled at its whimsical paint scheme and modern look.

But do you know exactly how delicious Tyler Pointe is going to be?

By Christmas, the new development will be home to four new restaurants, two of them serving things Wichita doesn’t already have. (It’ll also hold businesses like Great Clips and a spin gym called Spin.ICT.)

Here’s a look at what’s opened, what’s coming and when we can expect to dine:

Bagel Haus: The first of four restaurants planned for Tyler Pointe opened last week. It’s owned by Haley Guthrie, a Texas transplant who couldn’t find a bagel she liked when she moved to Wichita. So she decided to open her own shop, specializing in New York-style bagels that are boiled before baking for extra chewiness. Bagel Haus is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-440-5185.

VietNom Nom: This Vietnamese restaurant is just one door down from Bagel Haus and should be open by late October, said owner Huyvu Nguyen. He’ll be serving his mother’s recipes, which include appetizers, and Vietnamese favorites like bun, banh mi and pho. Customers will order at the counter then have their food delivered to them.

Hurricane Sports Grill: Also scheduled for a late October opening is this sports bar and grill. It’s part of a Florida-based chain that specializes in wings with lots of different types of sauces plus tropical drinks. The restaurant has identified its opening date as Oct. 29.

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: This restaurant will specialize in kolache, which are Eastern European-style stuffed pastries filled with things like sausage, chicken, beef and eggs. It will be owned by husband-and-wife Make Watkins and Jaci Katz, who were inspired by the Kolache Factory they encountered in Kansas City. They’ll have 18 varieties and say the restaurant should be ready by early December.