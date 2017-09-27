Burrton eatery poised to triple its chicken fried steak sales record

A year after it sold its 10,000th chicken fried steak, The Barn in Burrton has tripled its own record.

Back in February, Dining with Denise introduced you to this restaurant, a surprisingly slick down-home eatery set up in the middle of a tiny Kansas town that’s a 45-mile drive from Wichita: Burrton, population 900.

At the time, The Barn had accomplished an unlikely feat, selling 10,000 chicken fried steaks in its first year of business. While perhaps not a huge accomplishment for a big-city restaurant, Burrton is not a big city, and its townspeople would have needed to ingest a lot of chicken fries to make that happen. (Fortunately, Burrton had word-of-mouth help that attracted hungry visitors from near and far.)

The 10,000th steak was sold on Sept. 25, 2016, and the story about the record-setting sale was published in February.

Now it’s almost Sept. 25 again, and the restaurant has sold nearly 40,000 chicken fried steaks, said Karl Matlack, who owns The Barn with his wife, Lesley.

“What a crazy, chaotic year it has been,” Karl Matlack said. “We sold 40,000 chicken fried steaks in less than two years.”

Just after the Eagle article came out in February, life got a little chaotic at the Barn. It was suddenly slammed with people wanting a taste of its signature dish, and waits for a table got a little silly. But the staff eventually got used to the new pace, Matlack said, and now they’re in a groove. Things have calmed down, and they’ve earned many repeat customers who are coming back to try other dishes on the menu, including steaks, burgers, chicken fried chicken and wings.

In November, The Barn will update its menu and add some items.

But it’s keeping its eye on the chicken fried steak prize.

“We look forward to celebrating big again when we reach the 50,000,” Karl Matlack said.

You can still read the story I wrote about The Barn back in February.

The restaurant, which is at 307 W. Dean St. in Burrton, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. It also serves breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.