Kobe Steakhouse is cooking pancakes on its hibachi grills on Saturday morning.
Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Kobe Steakhouse stunt chefs will flip something other than shrimp

By Denise Neil

September 27, 2017 8:43 AM

My question is this: Will the hibachi chefs flip a pancake through the air so I can catch it in my mouth?

On Saturday, the stunt chefs who make dining at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, the hibachi restaurant at 8760 W. 21st St., so fun will be flipping something other than shrimp. The restaurant is putting on a pancake feed to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and its hibachi chefs have volunteered to come in early to grill up pancakes, sausage and eggs on the grills where they usually spin eggs and build onion volcanoes.

The pancake feed, which also will include coffee and orange juice, lasts from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and tickets are $5. They’re available at the restaurant. For more information, call 316-558-3331.

