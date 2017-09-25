More Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Pause
For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street 1:18

For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street

UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like 2:20

UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Creepy clown drops off doughnuts at the Wichita Eagle 0:38

Creepy clown drops off doughnuts at the Wichita Eagle

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament 2:01

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:25

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

  • Creepy clown drops off doughnuts at the Wichita Eagle

    The Wichita Eagle was one of the first stops on Hurts Donut

The Wichita Eagle was one of the first stops on Hurts Donut dneil@wichitaeagle.com
The Wichita Eagle was one of the first stops on Hurts Donut dneil@wichitaeagle.com
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Lots of Wichitans are screaming at work this morning

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 25, 2017 10:04 AM

I screamed at work this morning.

Of course, I knew what I was about to see: A homicidal clown holding a box of doughnuts and a scary red balloon. I’d arranged it all last week and knew what was about to happen.

But nothing can really prepare you for what seeing such a thing is actually going to do to your nervous system.

The Wichita Eagle was one of the first stops on the Hurts Donut creepy clown delivery route on Monday morning. In the spirit of scary clowns – a spirit revived by the release of the movie “It” – the shop is advertising a terrifying service. Today and on Tuesday, it’s dispatching a lookalike of the movie’s murderous gutter clown to deliver doughnuts around Wichita.

I arranged a delivery last week, hoping to scare the shrpinkles out of my co-workers.

And I think I did. Watch the attached video to see how awesomely awful it was.

“Scary Clown Deliveries” cost $15 for a dozen doughnuts (including one specialty clown-themed doughnut) plus $5 for the delivery and $5 for the clown. If the schedule fills up this week Monday and Tuesday, Patterson said, she’ll likely add more deliveries next week.

Call 316-390-2462 to get on the schedule.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys

View More Video