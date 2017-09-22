This week in Wichita dining: Openings, closings and tasty things to do

Wichita has a busy restaurant scene, and unless you follow closely along at Dining with Denise and Kansas.com, you might miss some of the delicious developments.
Here’s an end-of-the-week rundown of everything we discovered in the past seven days. This recap is for the week of Sept. 16-22.
OPENINGS
Georges French Bistro reopens next week, and it’s wow: George Youssef closed his popular French Bistro in College Hill in July. Three months later, he’s unveling a rather amazing remode.
Bagels are back in Wichita: The city’s first proper bagel shop since the early 2000s opened on Wednesday.
Ken and Barbie open a food truck: Local couple Barbie Tabler and Kelly Ake just opened a whimsical-looking food truck called Ken N Barbie’z Rolling Diner, and word is you’ll want to find them and order fajita fries ASAP.
Even more rolled ice cream: The ice cream spot that inspired super long lines in Union Station this summer will have an east-side spot soon.
New shop will sell itty bitty doughnuts: Miri’s Minis is coming to College Hill soon.
Yet another IHOP: This one at 29th and Maize.
Yet another Jimmy’s Egg: This one at Pawnee and Seneca.
THINGS TO DO
Open Streets ICT will close down Douglas: It’s a big street party with food and exercise and music and lots of biking.
Like taco fest, only with pizza: The folks who brought you Taco Fest have planned a Pizza Fest for November.
Pumpkin spice, barbecue, chili and wine: Fall food festivals will bring it all during the next several months.
Free hummus day is almost here: In fact, it’s this weekend. Here’s where to score some.
NOW YOU KNOW
Never pay for your kid to eat out again: Use our handy guide to free kids meals, and it can be done.
Where should Alton Brown eat? He truly wants to know where to dine when he visits Wichita in October and is asking fans to tell him via social media.
Scare the shprinkles out of your friends: A local doughnut shop is employing an “It”-like killer clown to deliver dozens next week.
No more men’s room, no more women’s room: A favorite Wichita restaurant is making a statement with its restroom designations.
Sakura is no longer just a sushi place: It has some pretty fabulous ramen, according to our Wichita Eagle Dining Panelist.
