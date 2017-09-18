More Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Pause
A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:30

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss 1:41

K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 0:20

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown

  • Free hummus day at Meddys

    Meddys owner Alex Harb is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by offering free hummus on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Meddys owner Alex Harb is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by offering free hummus on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. dneil@wichitaeagle.com
Meddys owner Alex Harb is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by offering free hummus on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. dneil@wichitaeagle.com
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Free hummus on Wichita Hummus Day this weekend

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 11:49 AM

National Hummus Day is May 13. But Meddys owner Alex Harb wants to start Wichita Hummus Day – and do it for a good cause.

Harb has declared Saturday Wichita Hummus Day, and all day, he’ll give people a free side of hummus at his restaurants at Harry and Rock and at 21st and Greenwich. There’s no purchase necessary, but the restaurants will be collecting donations for the Wichita Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (Heads up: An article about this topic ran in last Friday’s Go! section, but it’s THIS Saturday, the 23rd, that is actually the day.)

Harb plans to make Wichita Hummus Day an annual event.

He was inspired by the story of a 14-year-old customer named Hannah who has been diagnosed with leukemia. She’s a Meddy’s regular who always orders creamy tomato soup and hummus, and she’s an enthusiastic spokeswoman for Wichita Hummus Day. (See the attached video, created by local photographer Kacy Meinecke.)

More Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Pause
A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:30

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss 1:41

K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 0:20

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown

  • A tour of Wichita's new Meddys

    A second location of Wichita Mediterranean restaurant Meddys opens on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, near 21st and Greenwich. (Denise Neil / The Wichita Eagle)

A tour of Wichita's new Meddys

A second location of Wichita Mediterranean restaurant Meddys opens on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, near 21st and Greenwich. (Denise Neil / The Wichita Eagle)

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys

View More Video