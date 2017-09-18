Free hummus on Wichita Hummus Day this weekend

National Hummus Day is May 13. But Meddys owner Alex Harb wants to start Wichita Hummus Day – and do it for a good cause.

Harb has declared Saturday Wichita Hummus Day, and all day, he’ll give people a free side of hummus at his restaurants at Harry and Rock and at 21st and Greenwich. There’s no purchase necessary, but the restaurants will be collecting donations for the Wichita Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (Heads up: An article about this topic ran in last Friday’s Go! section, but it’s THIS Saturday, the 23rd, that is actually the day.)

Harb plans to make Wichita Hummus Day an annual event.

He was inspired by the story of a 14-year-old customer named Hannah who has been diagnosed with leukemia. She’s a Meddy’s regular who always orders creamy tomato soup and hummus, and she’s an enthusiastic spokeswoman for Wichita Hummus Day. (See the attached video, created by local photographer Kacy Meinecke.)