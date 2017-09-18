More Videos

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:30

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

Pause
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss 1:41

K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 0:38

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

  • Free hummus day at Meddys

    Meddys owner Alex Harb is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by offering free hummus on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Free hummus day at Meddys

Meddys owner Alex Harb is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by offering free hummus on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
dneil@wichitaeagle.com
Freddy's celebrates its 15th anniversary

Dining With Denise Neil

Freddy's celebrates its 15th anniversary

As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

A sneak peek at Sapporo

Dining With Denise Neil

A sneak peek at Sapporo

Lee Li and her husband, Leo Lin, former owners of Sake near 21st and Amidon, will open their new restaurant near Kellogg and Rock on July 21. This week they gave a few loyal customers a sneak preview. Video by Denise Neil

Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles

Dining With Denise Neil

Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles

Kyle and Desiree Taylor operate a food truck called “Kyle’s Mom’s Pickles.” The truck specializes in a sweet and spicy dill pickle that are, as the name suggests, from a recipe courtesy of Kyle Taylor’s mother. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)